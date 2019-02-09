REEDSBURG - Cameron Robert "Bob" Reed, age 94, of Reedsburg, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at the Reedsburg Area Senior Life Center after a brief illness. He was born on Aug. 3, 1924, in Madison, the son of Cameron and Frances (Kendell) Reed. He was united in marriage to Ruth Marion Walbrant on Aug. 6, 1949, in Whitewater. She preceded him in death in 2014. Bob served in the U.S. Army in China during World War II. He was a resident of Reedsburg for the last 70 years.
He was a graduate of the Whitewater State Teachers College in 1949, and received his master's degree from Marquette University. He was a teacher, a principal and a school administrator in Reedsburg. Upon retirement, he volunteered as a tutor in the elementary schools.
He was very active in his church. Bob had his own garden until he was 92. He fished in his beloved boat on Lake Redstone until he was 93 with his son-in-law, Mark. Bob was also a devoted volunteer at the Reedsburg Area Historical Society until he was 93 giving tours to children from area schools as well as visitors to the Reedsburg area.
Survivors include his son, Bruce (Page) Reed, of Kansas City, Mo., and his daughter, Janet (Mark) Howery, of DeForest. He is also survived by his four grandchildren whom he loved very much, Coleman Reed, Mary Reed, Anna Howery and Katie (Chris) Schiemann; as well as his great-grandchild due in March; and other relatives and friends. In addition to Ruth, he was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Barbara.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at UNITED METHODIST CHURCH in Reedsburg, with the Rev. Vicki Brantmeyer officiating. A visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
The family would like to thank the staffs of the Reedsburg Area Medical Center, the Reedsburg Area Senior Life Center and Agrace HospiceCare for their compassionate care. The family would also like to thank Dr. Robert Turner for his extraordinary care that enabled Bob to have a great quality of life in his later years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the United Methodist Church or to the Cameron and Ruth Reed Education Scholarship, via the Reedsburg Educational Foundation, 501 K St., Reedsburg, WI 53959. The Hoof Funeral Home is serving the family.