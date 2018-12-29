MIDDLETON - Barbara Jean Reed, age 74, of Middleton, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. She was born on Feb. 20, 1944, in Beloit, the daughter of Harvey and Ruth (Brent) Lang. Barbara graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1962, and went on to attend UW-Madison. She married Glenn Reed on Nov. 28, 1968, at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Middleton.
Barbara worked as a salesperson for 50 years at Gimbels, Marshall Fields and Macy's until retiring on Oct. 31, 2014. She could be found planning funeral lunches for St. Luke Lutheran or volunteering for Public Television, and enjoyed spending time sewing and gardening.
Barbara is survived by husband, Glenn Reed; sons, David (Margie) Reed. Daniel (Sara) Reed and Douglas Reed; grandsons, Spenser (Tiffany) Reed; Marshal Reed, Sterling Reed and Barrett Reed; great-grandson, Braxton Reed; brothers, George Lang, Rick Lang, Rusty Lang; sisters, Sylvia Meadowcroft, Kathy Welvang and June Halweg; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Tom Lang and John Lang.
A Memorial Service will be held at PRIMROSE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 8770 Ridge Drive, Belleville, on Jan. 5, 2019, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Nicole Espe presiding. Memorials may be made to Primrose Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.