Redmond, Thomas Paul

MADISON - Thomas Paul Redmond, age 72, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at William S. Middleton Memorial VA Hospital. He was born on Oct. 28, 1947, in Inyokern, Calif., the son of William and Ruth (Bowers) Redmond.

Thomas graduated from Wausau Senior High School and UW-Stevens Point and furthered his studies at UW-Madison. He served in the U.S. Army. Thomas worked as a project engineer for the City of Glendale and a senior project engineer for Blount Construction, until his retirement. He was an avid reader and enjoyed participating in double A baseball, hunting, fishing and golfing.

Thomas is survived by his daughter, Rachel Parten; grandson, Dominic; granddaughters, Taylor and Morgan; brother, William (Jodi) Redmond and his children, Amy (Paul Smith) Juno, Andrew (Cassie) Redmond, Jason (Nicole) Redmond, and Joshua Connelly; and brother, Michael Redmond. He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Ryan Redmond.

Private services were held. Memorials may be gifted in Thomas' name to Disabled American Veterans. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

