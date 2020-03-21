Redders, Richard E.

Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

VERONA - Richard E. Redders , age 68, of Verona, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at UW Hospital and Clinics. He was born on March 16, 1952, the son of Earl and Lennie (Kummer) Redders. Richard is survived by brothers, Jay and Jeff Redders and friend, John Price. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.