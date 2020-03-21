Redders, Richard E.

Redders, Richard E.

{{featured_button_text}}

VERONA - Richard E. Redders , age 68, of Verona, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at UW Hospital and Clinics. He was born on March 16, 1952, the son of Earl and Lennie (Kummer) Redders. Richard is survived by brothers, Jay and Jeff Redders and friend, John Price. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Middleton

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave

(608) 831-6761

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Redders as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics