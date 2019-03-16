DEFOREST - Reuben F. "Rube" Reddeman Jr., age 79, passed away March 13, 2019, in Madison. He was born Sept. 11, 1939, in Poynette to parents, Reuben Reddeman Sr. and Anna (Falk) Reddeman. Rube's mother died when he was very young, and his father later married Ila (Johnson) Reddeman, who, along with his sisters' help, raised him on the family farm in Arlington Prairie. He graduated from DeForest High School in 1957, and began his 40-year career with the Department of Natural Resources. He started in the mail room, and worked his way up to boater registration, then on to property management, where he traveled the state purchasing, insuring, and selling the equipment used at all of the state parks in Wisconsin.
Rube filled his spare time managing the parking lot of the Dane County Coliseum, and volunteering for the Madison Jaycees. On Dec. 7, 1974, he married Cheryl Ann Smithena, and moved to Cross Plains. Together they enjoyed traveling, camping, and their time spent in Florida during the winter months.
Rube loved coaching the Packers and Badgers from the comfort of his couch, but always appreciated going to a game. In 2009, they moved to Parkside Village in DeForest, where they currently reside. Rube also enjoyed the outdoors: camping, fishing or boating on the local lakes. Rube was always telling jokes, and he will be remembered as a funny, easy-going guy with the ability to easily make friends and spread laughter.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Reddeman of DeForest; son, Todd (Pam) Reddeman of Alpharetta, Ga.; daughter, Tami (Mike) Strang of Prairie du Sac; granddaughter, Brianna Reddeman of New Orleans, La.; sister, Evonne (Charles) Linde of DeForest; sister-in-law, Joyce (James) Quackenbush of Middleton; numerous nieces and nephews, other loving family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Ruby Ann (Ervin) Schmidt; and his stepsister, Katherine (Burnette) Hellickson.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Dan Jarzemsky and his entire team at the Cross Plains Clinic for their thirty years of care.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, March 22, 2019, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest. Visitation will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin, P.O. Box 2317, Madison, WI 53701, https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/IHeartWI. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.