Reddeman, Cheryl

CROSS PLAINS / DEFOREST - On Feb. 16, 2020, Cheryl Ann Reddeman died peacefully surrounded by her family at UnityPoint Health - Meriter Hospital in Madison as a result of medical complications.

Cheryl was born May 30, 1945, in Iron Mountain, Michigan to Elmer and Mary Smithena. She moved to Madison in 1966 to attend Madison Business College. After college, she met the love of her life, Reuben Reddeman. The two were married in Monona, on December 7, 1974, and built a house in Cross Plains, where they lived for 36 years until retiring to the Parkside Community in DeForest.

Cheryl worked for many years at the University of Wisconsin - School of Journalism, running the office for their student publication, The Daily Cardinal. After retiring from the UW, she worked for Lands' End and John Deere in their call centers.

Cheryl loved traveling with Reuben all over the country, and for a few years, they had a travel trailer that they lived in as snowbirds in the Florida panhandle. Cheryl loved to cook, socialize with friends and family, have fun and laugh. She was involved with the social programs at Parkside, and both she and Reuben were very popular and loved by all who met them. They rescued many older disabled dogs over the years and cherished them like children.

