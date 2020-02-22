Reddeman, Cheryl

CROSS PLAINS / DEFOREST - On Feb. 16, 2020, Cheryl Ann Reddeman died peacefully surrounded by her family at UnityPoint Health - Meriter Hospital in Madison as a result of medical complications.
Cheryl was born May 30, 1945, in Iron Mountain, Michigan to Elmer and Mary Smithena. She moved to Madison in 1966 to attend Madison Business College. After college, she met the love of her life, Reuben Reddeman. The two were married in Monona, on December 7, 1974, and built a house in Cross Plains, where they lived for 36 years until retiring to the Parkside Community in DeForest.
Cheryl worked for many years at the University of Wisconsin - School of Journalism, running the office for their student publication, The Daily Cardinal. After retiring from the UW, she worked for Lands' End and John Deere in their call centers.
Cheryl loved traveling with Reuben all over the country, and for a few years, they had a travel trailer that they lived in as snowbirds in the Florida panhandle. Cheryl loved to cook, socialize with friends and family, have fun and laugh. She was involved with the social programs at Parkside, and both she and Reuben were very popular and loved by all who met them. They rescued many older disabled dogs over the years and cherished them like children.
Cheryl is survived by her stepchildren, Todd (Pam) Reddeman of Alpharetta, Ga., and Tami (Michael) Strang of Prairie du Sac, Wis. She is further survived by her granddaughter, Brianna Reddeman of New Orleans, La.; her brother-in-law James Quackenbush of Middleton, and his son Dr. James E Quackenbush II, of Sun Prairie; her sister-in-law Evonne (Charles) Linde of DeForest; and her cousins Marilyn (Randy) Lingenfelter and Joyce (Kent) Taylor both from Michigan, numerous nieces and nephews as well as the many special friendships she developed throughout her lifetime.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Reuben, her sister Joyce Quackenbush, sister in laws Katherine (Burnette) Hellickson and Ruby Ann (Ervin) Schmidt and her niece Kelly Quackenbush.
A service will be held at 12:00 noon, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Rd., DeForest, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. A luncheon will follow at Parkside.
Cheryl's family would like to extend their gratitude to the ICU of Meriter Hospital for their compassion, care, and professionalism during her time with them.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cheryl's name to the Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin. https://www.underdogpetrescue.org/. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
