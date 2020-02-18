Reddeman, Cheryl A.

Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

DEFOREST - Cheryl A. Reddeman, 74, passed away February 16, 2020. A service will be held at 12:00 noon, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Rd., DeForest, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. A luncheon will follow at Parkside. A full obituary will appear in Sunday’s paper.