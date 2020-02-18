Reddeman, Cheryl A.

Reddeman, Cheryl A.

{{featured_button_text}}

 DEFOREST - Cheryl A. Reddeman, 74, passed away February 16, 2020. A service will be held at 12:00 noon, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Rd., DeForest, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. A luncheon will follow at Parkside. A full obituary will appear in Sunday’s paper.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

DeForest Chapel

6924 Lake Road

608-846-4250

www.ryanfuneralservice.com

To plant a tree in memory of Cheryl Reddeman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics