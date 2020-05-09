Reddell, Scotty J.

During his school years, Scott and many of his friends hung around Reddell's Citco Station and worked on their cars, trucks and snowmobiles. With his father's guidance Scott fostered a love of tinkering on machines that he enjoyed his entire life. Scott graduated from Iowa-Grant High School in 1980. After graduation he began his career as a heavy equipment operator, in Green Bay, WI. He later continued to work several years at the Linden Cheese Factory before beginning a 28-year journey at the Iowa County Highway Department as a heavy equipment operator where he gained the nickname "lumpy" to all his fellow co-workers. He retired from Iowa County Highway in June of 2016 where he continued working as a Heavy Equipment Operator through Operating Engineers Local 139, and in his spare time he loved helping Tim Loken and son-in-law Dustin, as well as his fellow neighbor and friend, Jim Smith.