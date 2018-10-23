DODGEVILLE—Dorothy E. Reddell, age 98, of Dodgeville, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, at Upland Hills Health following a brief illness. Dorothy was born on July 7, 1920, in Linden Township to Benjamin and Vina (Avenell) Tredinnick. Dorothy graduated from the Linden High School and UW-Oshkosh. She then taught Elementary School in Sheboygan and Oconomowoc.
Dorothy married Philip T. Reddell of Highland Township on Nov. 6, 1948. The couple farmed on Mount Hope Road until his death on Jan. 10, 1992. Dorothy also taught at Iowa Grant Schools until retiring in 1982, after 29 years of teaching. Dorothy and Philip enjoyed traveling and time spent with family and friends.
Dorothy married Earl Sarver of Prairie du Sac on Sept. 21, 1996, and they shared their time between Fort Myers, Fla., and Dorothy’s farm. Earl preceded her in death on Sept. 8, 2006.
Dorothy was a member of the Dodgeville United Methodist Church and U.M.W., Dodgeville Federated Woman’s Club, Linden Order of the Eastern Star, Retired Teachers Association as State, Local and National Educators Associations.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Letha (Merle) Anderson; Hobart (Mary) Tredinnick; Charles (Dorothy) Tredinnick; William (Frances) Tredinnick; Alvin Tredinnick; and an infant sister, Lenyce Tredinnick in 1927. Dorothy is survived by two sons, Gregory of Dodgeville and Robert (Patti) of Janesville; four grandchildren, John Reddell, Deanna Reddell, Joan Louise Reddell, and Amy Reddell, all of Janesville; a brother, Archibald (Audrey) Tredinnick of Fort Myers, Fla.; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, at DODGEVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH. Pastor Jim Droste will officiate with inurnment in East Side Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Friday after 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Linden United Methodist Church would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com.
Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home
Dodgeville (608) 935-3628