MADISON - Donald F. Rector of Madison, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. He was born on Dec. 7, 1936, in Madison, the son of George F. and Eva M. (Pierce) Rector. He attended Lapham Grade School and one year at Central High School before moving to Baraboo where he graduated.
After graduation Don went to work for the Chicago North Western Railroad as a signalman, climbing poles and stringing wire from Merrimac to Sparta. After that was completed, he went to work in Madison for the same railroad at the depot, selling tickets for trains coming through and doing the day's bookkeeping. The train traffic slowed, so Don moved to Janesville to work as a dump truck driver for TP Cullen.
About that time, Don entered the U.S. Army, where he faithfully served as a radio-telephone operator for the company commander. After being discharged, he tended bar for a year for Jack Dvorak.
Don had a chance to go into trucking, which he did for 20 years for Robertson and Briggs Transportation Co. He belonged to Teamster Union No. 695 and American Legion Post No. 481 for 50 years.
Don wanted to do something after retirement, so his stepson, Bill got him a job at EconoPrint as an inter-store courier going between eight stores around Madison. He did that for seven years, putting 500 to 800 miles a week. Don always said he never worked with a better bunch of people. He really enjoyed every one of them.
Don retired for good in 1999, but two years after that he suffered a severe stroke which cost him the use of his right side. If not for that stroke, he would have probably stayed with them for the rest of his life. During those last few years he was able to spend precious time with his wife, in his home.
Donald is survived by his wife of 38 years, Connie Rector; and her children, Alan (Donna) Vlasak, William (Suzanne) Vlasak, Debra Vlasak, Gayle (Bill) Seltzner, and Eddie (Colleen) Vlasak; and grandchildren, Jeffrey Ramsey, Joshua Ramsey, Nicole Vlasak, Amber Seltzner, Chad Seltzner, Chad Vlasak, and Monica Vlasak. He was preceded in death by his parents; two daughters, Pam Ramsey and Paula Rector; and his three sisters.
Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare.
The family would like to thank the staff of Agrace HospiceCare for their exceptional care of Don that allowed him to stay in his home, as were his wishes. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.