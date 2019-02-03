Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON—James L. Reavy of Madison, Wis., died peacefully on Jan. 31, 2019, at the age of 95. Born in LaSalle, Ill., he was an officer in the U.S. Navy in World War II, serving in the Pacific. After graduating from the University of Illinois, he spent his career managing movie theatres in Springfield, Ill. He retired to Florida, and then moved to Madison to live at Oakwood Village, where he spent many happy years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Victoria and Louis Reavy; and his sisters, Dorothy, Eleanor and Bernice. He is survived by nieces and nephews who loved him very much, Janet Shibley Hyde, Roberta Gugliotta, Carolyn Green, Eric Johnson, JoAnn Chalmers and Jev Sikes.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel at OAKWOOD VILLAGE UNIVERSITY WOODS. Memorial gifts may be made to the Oakwood Foundation, 6201 Mineral Point Road, Madison, WI 53705, https://www.oakwoodfoundationinc.org/page.aspx?pid=298.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Reavy, James L.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.