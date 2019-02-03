MADISON—James L. Reavy of Madison, Wis., died peacefully on Jan. 31, 2019, at the age of 95. Born in LaSalle, Ill., he was an officer in the U.S. Navy in World War II, serving in the Pacific. After graduating from the University of Illinois, he spent his career managing movie theatres in Springfield, Ill. He retired to Florida, and then moved to Madison to live at Oakwood Village, where he spent many happy years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Victoria and Louis Reavy; and his sisters, Dorothy, Eleanor and Bernice. He is survived by nieces and nephews who loved him very much, Janet Shibley Hyde, Roberta Gugliotta, Carolyn Green, Eric Johnson, JoAnn Chalmers and Jev Sikes.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel at OAKWOOD VILLAGE UNIVERSITY WOODS. Memorial gifts may be made to the Oakwood Foundation, 6201 Mineral Point Road, Madison, WI 53705, https://www.oakwoodfoundationinc.org/page.aspx?pid=298.
