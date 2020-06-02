Reamer, Charles Earl “Charlie” Jr.

ROCKFORD, Ill. / WINNEBAGO, Ill. – Charles Earl “Charlie” Reamer Jr., 84, of Rockford, Ill., and formerly of Winnebago, Ill., passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020. He was born Nov. 29, 1935, in Fennimore, Wis., the son of C. Earl and Martha Louise (Smith) Reamer. Charlie married his childhood friend, Doris Ann Graham, on April 18, 1959, while stationed at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas. He was a veteran of the United States Army. While he was working for Country Delight Dairy in Fennimore, Wis., they moved to Rockford, Ill., in 1963 to start Reamer Distributors, Inc. Charlie delivered Country Delight and Muller Pinehurst Dairy products to Hilander and other area grocers for 36 years. He and Doris raised and showed American Paint horses while living in Winnebago, Ill., making many friends along the way and was a life member of the American Paint Horse Association. Charlie was a member of the Winnebago Lions Club where he was recognized as a Melvin Jones Fellow by Lions Club International and was known for his Rose Day sales. Charlie befriended thousands of people in his life and was never any place very long before making a new friend.