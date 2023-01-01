Jan. 12, 1933—Dec. 23, 2022

SADDLEBROOKE, AZ—Raymond (Jack) Fisher, 89, passed away peacefully at his home in Saddlebrooke, AZ on December 23, 2022.

He started his higher education at Purdue University and served in the US Army for eight years. After being discharged from the Army, he moved to Los Angeles to complete his degree at U.C.L.A. His work experience includes the Sonoma County and Los Angeles County Assessors and was the City Assessor, City Clerk-Treasurer, Director of Revenue for the City of Madison, WI.

He is survived by his wife, Kadie; and three sons: Peter, Adam and Gabe. He was also step-father to Michael, Cheryl and Jennifer. He is survived by thirteen grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

He loved reading and passing his time watching the Green Bay Packers and the UW Football and Basketball teams. He loved spoiling his grandchildren and was proud to provide each of them with their 529 College Fund accounts.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations by made to Casa De La Luz Hospice in Tucson, AZ.