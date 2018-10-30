MADISON / SUN PRAIRIE—Chester “Ray” Raymond, age 86, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, at the UW Health American Center. He was born on Oct. 15, 1932, in New York, N.Y., the son of Chester and Matilda “Kay” Raymond. Ray proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was united in marriage to June Javaras on July 17, 1954, in Petaluma, Calif., and they had a loving marriage for over 60 years.
Ray was a very social person and he made friends everywhere he went, a trait that served him well during his career with the US Postal Service, and throughout his life. Ray enjoyed doing yard work, watching movies, cheering on the Packers and most recently, became skilled with using his iPad. His Westies, Casey and Piper, were wonderful companions, but his family brought him the greatest joy.
Ray is survived by his children, Debbie Raymond and Bob (Ellen) Raymond; grandchildren, Daniel and Emily Raymond; and two sisters-in-law, Mary Tennent and Marina Lenzer. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, June; and brother, Calvin Raymond.
Ray and June will be laid to rest at Forest Hill Cemetery at a later date. A Celebration of Ray’s Life will be held at Debbie’s home from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Memorials may be gifted in Ray’s name to the American Lung Association, www.lung.org Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
