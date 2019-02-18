REEDSBURG - James A. Raupp, age 74, of rural Reedsburg, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family and friends on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Jim is survived by his children, Jimmy and Cathy, Terry and Sue, Vonda (Randy Fawcett), Kathy and the late Mike, Candy and Karl Berna, Tim and Julie; 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and his friend and companion, Linda Stromberg; brothers and sisters, Marge Sullivan, Fred (Carla) Raupp, Matt (Margo) Raupp, Mary Anne Nolen, Louis (Maggie) Raupp, Fran (Ron) Richert, Jan (Dave) Geffert, Ellie (Jim) Bierman and Annette (Dave) Whitney; sister-in-law, Joan Raupp; nieces and nephews; along with other relatives and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial for James A. Raupp will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at SACRED HEART CATHOLIC CHURCH, Reedsburg, with Father David Carrano officiating. Burial will follow in Butterfield Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday. Feb. 22, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the FARBER FUNERAL HOME, where a prayer service will begin at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church.