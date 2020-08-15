Rattmann, Geraldine G. "Geri"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CAMBRIDGE - Geraldine G. "Geri" Rattmann, 95, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at her residence surrounded by family in Cambridge, Wis. She was born on Feb. 15, 1925, in North Freedom, Wis., to Adolph and Marie (Bogush) Jaedike. Geri spent her early years in North Freedom and Baraboo, Wis. Geri united in marriage with Robert M. Rattmann on Feb. 17, 1945, in Sun Prairie, Wis. Since 1957, they resided in Sun Prairie, Deerfield, and Cambridge. She was a housewife and helped her husband with farming on their farm.

Geri was a member of Grace Lutheran Church. Geri was a mom, grandma, and great-grandma who loved to garden. Geri was always baking cookies and her angel food cake will be forever missed. Whether it was milking cows or helping with the chickens, she enjoyed being on her farm. She blessed this earth for 95 years with her presence and will remain in our hearts forever.

Geri is survived by her children, Karen lordachescu of Cambridge, Gary (Kathy Janssen) Rattmann of Monona; grandchildren, Lori lordachescu, Alisa Santiesteban; great-grandchildren, Mallory Wallace, Kane Hady; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, two brothers, and one sister.