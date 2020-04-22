Rathsack, Charles J.

Charles was born on Feb. 15, 1930, in Manitowoc, son of the late Leo and Frances (Labinski) Rathsack. He was a graduate of Lincoln High School in Manitowoc with the Class of 1948. Charles then continued his education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Cartography. He then moved to St. Louis, Missouri and worked for the Federal Government in the cartography department. He later moved back to Madison and became employed for the State of Wisconsin in the cartography department until his retirement. Charles interests were in traveling, bird-watching, and old railroad cars and streetcars. He had quite a selection of National Geographic magazines and books. Charles also enjoyed taking family photos of all the relatives and he was known as the “family photographer.” Our Uncle Charley always remembered Steve, Cindy, Sue, and Paul, along with his grandnieces and grandnephews, for birthdays, special occasions, and holidays.