Rathke, Roger

Throughout all these endeavors Roger inspired many lifelong friendships. He was loved for his brilliant sense of humor, his hard work, his generosity, and his pranks. He was devoted to his family, numerous cats, the Badgers, reading, photography, and traveling. We would need a gigantic book to contain all the incredible stories and memories he shared and lived through with us (the carrots suddenly dropping from a low-flying plane into his MG convertible as he drove on the Autobahn in post-war Germany, his capture by the Russians when he got lost on a foggy night in Vienna, the incredible Galapagos trip he shared with all the family not long ago, and so many others). We will miss him very much.