WESTPORT - Adeline “Jane” Rastas, age 86, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born in 1933 to Louella and Andreas Rosell in Cambridge, Minn. Jane graduated from Willmar High School and St. Cloud State. She taught for one year in Albert Lea, Minn. and worked for Sears West Town for 32 years.
She is survived by her four children: Carolyn (Victor), John (Mary), Major Paul USAF Retired (Joanne) and Christine (Alan); six grandchildren, Madeline (Jonah), Nicholas, Michael, Nicholas, Jacob and Charlotte MD (Spencer MD); one great-grandson, Gunner; and in-laws, Jone and Ursala. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Vytas; sisters, Harriett (Melvin) and Charlotte (Bert); and in-laws, Ignas, Skirmantas (Eileen) and Martin.
Her only honors came from her family. With Big Brothers Big Sisters, Jane took a girl and her brother strawberry picking, swimming, ice skating and to museums, just like she did with her own children. A big thank you to the Hoofers Club, who brought their sailboats for all of these children and adults to enjoy. May God support us all the day long until the shadows lengthen, the evening comes, the busy world is hushed, the fever of life is over, and our work is done. Then, through God’s mercy, may we be granted a safe lodging, a holy rest and peace at last.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., with Father Robert Evenson officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass on Monday at the church. Interment will follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for the wonderful care they gave Jane. Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare Inc. or to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County.
To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.