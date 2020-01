Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

MADISON - Stuart T. Rasmussen, age 85, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Doris (Adametz); two daughters, Sandra Smith and Lori Cross; and three grandchildren, Lillian, Buchanan, and Dylan. Per Stuart's request, no services will be held.