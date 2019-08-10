BELOIT—Betty Rasmussen Steuck, age 93, of Beloit died Thur., Aug. 8, 2019, at Riverside Terrace. She was born April 13, 1926, at the old Beloit Hospital to Raymond and Pauline (Wouters) Rasmussen, who were originally from Green Bay and the children of immigrants or first-generation Americans. She graduated in 1944, from the old High School and worked in the war effort at Fairbanks & Morse, where she contracted asthma from volatile fluids used in cleaning parts. She married Robert Steuck on June 21, 1947, at St. John’s Lutheran Church. She was active in many church activities as part of the Fellowship Guild, Women’s Guild, Quilting Ministry, Bible Studies and chaired the committee that organized funeral lunches for many years. She did not work outside the home after having her first child, but did enjoy regular employment every ten years working as a census poll taker, and then supervisor. She also worked election polls for many years. She enjoyed gardening, canning, sewing, genealogical research, personal finance (bought her first computer in 1984) and visiting friends and relatives.
Betty is survived by her three sons, Gary (Laura) Steuck, Verona, Wis., Eric (Jan) Steuck, Beloit, Wis., Kurt (Patricia Porter) Steuck, San Antonio, Texas; and four grandchildren, Kyle (Lisa Perry) Steuck of Seattle, Wash., Sean (Sarah) Steuck of Greendale, Wis., Ryan (Kate) Steuck of Beloit, Wis., Stacy (Gio) Piccione of Beloit, Wis; three great-grandchildren, Genaya, Jayden and Clara; sisters-in-law Helen Steuck and Jeanine Schmidt of Beloit, Wis.; many cousins; and sixteen nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; sister, Dorothy Richardson; and brother Ralph Rasmussen; brothers-in-law, L. Jack Richardson, Eugene Steuck and Vernon Stuck; sisters-in-law, Josephine Rasmussen, Marles Steuck, Margaret Stuck; four nieces and nephews.
Betty’s Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Tue., Aug. 13, 2019, at ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1000 Bluff St., Beloit with Rev. Daniel Eddy officiating. Friends will be received Mon., Aug. 12, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit and again on Tue. in Church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Following Betty’s service, the cortege will process to Eastlawn Cemetery for burial. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Beloit Regional Hospice, St. John’s Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Steuck family on our website.
