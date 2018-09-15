EVANSVILLE - Linda (Lubke) Rasmussen passed away on Sept. 7, 2018. She was born on July 26, 1954, to Glenn and Arlene Rasmussen. She graduated from Evansville High School and earned a master's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. In 1974, she married Carl Sielaff, and their careers took them to Corvallis, Ore. and northern Wisconsin.
A bright inquisitive child, Linda marched to the tune of her own drummer. This independent streak continued into adulthood as Linda embarked on a career in social work, culminating as Hospice Coordinator of Volunteer Services for the Monroe Hospital and Clinics. She was loved by many: her clients, co-workers, hospice volunteers, friends, and of course her family. Always the organizer and caregiver, Linda developed a protocol and materials for women with stillborn children, a program that enabled dogs to visit the sick and elderly, grief counseling groups, as well as support groups for people who had lost pets.
Linda led a full and active life. She was a sports fan, a political junkie, a piano player, and an avid animal lover. It was while living in the north woods that Linda developed her interest in wolves.
Linda will be greatly missed by her siblings, Karen (Joe) Baumann, Lynette (Ed Tridle) Rasmussen, Randy (Cindy Jensen) Rasmussen, Mark (Mary Cay) Rasmussen, and Denise (Richard) Karis; her 14 nieces and nephews; and her ex-husband, Carl Sielaff. She was preceded in death by her parents and numerous beloved pets.
A memorial will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 206 W. Prospect St., Stoughton. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday followed by a light luncheon.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of your choice, or The Timberwolf Alliance. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.