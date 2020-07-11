Rasmussen, James P.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON — James P. Rasmussen was born March 1, 1939 to the late Harold and Ruth Rasmussen and died July 6, 2020 in Madison, Wis. In Madison, he attended Nakoma Grade School and West High School, where he was an outstanding basketball player and golfer. James attended and graduated from Lawrence University and excelled in basketball with some of his records still standing to this day. While at Lawrence, he also was a member of the golf team. Upon graduation, he worked for American Can Co. in several different locations as a salesman, preparing him for his move back to Madison where he joined his father at Rasmussen Fuel Co.

All his life he loved UW sports, especially basketball. James had a passion for golf, starting at Nakoma Country Club as a 14-year-old and later at Black Hawk Country Club where he made many life-long friends.

James is survived by his wife, Beth; seven children, Geoffrey (Pam) Herman, Mark Klein, Linda (Bruce) Bradley, Ellen (Doug) Kratz, Nancy (Tom) Carlisle, Anne (Dennis Olson) Klein, and Daniel (Dorothy) Rasmussen; 13 grandchildren, Jim, Dillon, Amy, Maxwell, Kelly, Luke, Brinna, Jordan, Tyler, Natalie, JoBeth, Clay, and Kelsey; and six great-grandchildren.

He will be missed by many, with his big smile and booming voice as his trademark. He adored his children and grandchildren; his wife, Beth, was his best friend.