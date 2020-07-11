Rasmussen, Arleen M.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CAMBRIDGE — Arleen M. Rasmussen, 84, of Cambridge, Wis., passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at her home.

Arleen was born on May 23, 1936 in Albert Lea, Minn. to Carl and Louise (Jensen) Rasmussen. She was baptized at North Freedom Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, and was later confirmed at the church in 1950.

In 1954, Arleen graduated Albert Lea High School. After graduation she attended nursing school in Madison, Wis. and earned an associate degree as an LPN in 1958. She worked for 34 years as LPN at the UW Dermatology Clinic. After retiring, she made Cambridge her home.

Arleen is survived by her nieces and nephews, Carol Strandlie, Stoughton; Paul (Ann) Dahl, Bloomington, Minn.; Lynette (Robert) Paulsen, Kimberly City, Mo.; Denise (Don) Mehltretter, Cambridge; Scott Dahl, Kimberly City, Mo.; and many great nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Louise Rasmussen.

A visitation will take place from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Nitardy Funeral Home in Cambridge.

Interment will be at a later date in North Freeborn Lutheran Cemetery in Clarks Grove, Minn.

Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.

