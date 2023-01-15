Sept. 10, 1938 – Nov. 17, 2022

OREGON — Raphael L. “Ray” Byrne, age 84, of Oregon, Wis., passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Valley Baptist Hospital in Harlingen, Texas. He was born on September 10, 1938, in Madison, Wis. The son of Thomas and Eva (Aldrich) Byrne.

Ray grew up on the family farm until he graduated from Oregon high school in 1956. Shortly after high school, Ray enlisted in the US Navy. He was stationed on the USS Boxer until 1960. While in the Navy, Ray learned his electrician trade.

After being honorably discharged, Ray worked as an electrician at many union companies and even had his own business. He was a proud member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and the National Electrical Contractors Association.

Ray married Joanie Prell on Jan 5, 1963. They built their home on the family farm where they raised their four children, Bill, Jeff, Connie, and Randy. Later in life, Ray connected with Karen Smith. They took plenty of trips and cruises and spent winters in Texas.

Ray enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, golfing, and Wisconsin sports. Spending time with his children and sharing coffee with friends was another favorite of his. He always had a positive outlook on life and enjoyed making others laugh with jokes and pranks.

He is survived by Karen Smith; previous spouse Joan Byrne; his children: Bill Byrne, Jeff Byrne, Connie (David) Olsen, Randy (Lisa) Byrne. Three grandsons: Kyle Byrne, Hayden Byrne, and Parker Byrne. Also, brother-in-law, Bob Cavill; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Harold Byrne, Cletus (Jean Ann) Byrne, Howard (Josephine) Byrne, Bob (Mary Kay) Byrne; sisters: Mary Lou (Don Clayton), Betty Warnecke and Neva Cavill.

A memorial service will be forth coming in the Spring of 2023, at Holy Mother Consolation Church, 651 N Main St., Oregon, Wis. Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery with Military Honors.