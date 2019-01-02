STOUGHTON - Anna L. Ransom, age 102, passed away on Jan. 1, 2019, at Sienna Crest in Oregon with her niece Margaret "Jean" by her side. Anna was born on Nov. 25, 1916, in Aurora, Neb., to Lester and Myrtle (Johnson) Caulkins. Anna married Raymond G. Ransom on March 7, 1946, in Grand Island, Neb. Ray preceded her in death on Dec. 19, 1999.
Anna worked as a bookkeeper for the Bach Co. and several banks during her lifetime. Anna and Ray enjoyed playing cards with family and friends in their home.
Anna is survived by one brother, Lyle (Donna Claire) Caulkins; several nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters and their husbands, Donna (Bernard) Titman and Lee (Leonard) Titman.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday Jan. 5, 2019, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 206 W. Prospect St. Stoughton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Prairie Cemetery in Fennimore. Please share your memories at