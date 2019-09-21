MADISON—Lorraine Ranney died on September 17, 2019, at Agrace Hospice a few weeks before her 100th birthday. She was born in Stoughton, Wis. on October 11, 1919, to Reverend Lars and Amanda Nesvig. She graduated from Stoughton High School and attended St Olaf College. She received an RN from Fairview School of Nursing in Minneapolis. While working as a nurse at Madison General Hospital, she took care of a young man who became her husband, Richard Ranney. They were married for 65 years and had five daughters.
Lorraine was a life-long learner, auditing many classes at the UW-Madison. She was a strong supporter of public schools and spent many years tutoring ESL students at Velma Hamilton Middle School. She befriended many international students and maintained lifelong friendships with them.
Lorraine enjoyed spending time with her family and carrying on family holiday traditions. She was a faithful letter writer and an avid reader of books and newspapers. She loved political discussions, going for walks, and looking at autumn leaves. She was open and generous with her love, continually expanding her circle of friends, and she was well loved by her large extended family.
She is survived by her five daughters, Joan (Jim) Westgard of Madison, Mary (Tom) Richards of Madison, Susan Ranney (Brian Shapiro) of Plymouth Minn., Karen Ranney of Kingston, N.Y., and Ellen Ranney (Jon Weiss) of Madison; her grandchildren, Kristin Westgard (Gordon Kirsten), Sten (Jill) Westgard, Kye Richards (Vivienne Andersen), Julia Richards, Ben Shapiro, Cedar Ranney Shapiro, Abe(Eileen) Uchitelle, Herschel Uchitelle, Kari Weiss, and Emma Weiss; and her great-grandchildren, Linnea, Alex, Maren, Henry, and Sam. She is also survived by her sister, Helen Smith of Madison; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank her many caregivers and especially the staff and volunteers at Agrace Hospice for their loving care. Memorials of remembrance may be given to Covenant Presbyterian Church, Agrace Hospice or any charities that benefit immigrants or public education.
A memorial service will be held at Covenant Presbyterian at a later date.
