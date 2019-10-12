STOUGHTON - Lorraine Ranney died on Sept. 17th at Agrace Hospice. A memorial service in celebration of her life will take place on Oct. 19th at 11 a.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 326 Segoe Road. Memorial donations may be made to Covenant Church, Agrace Hospice or any charity of the donors' choice.

