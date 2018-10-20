MCFARLAND—Maria Ranieri, age 69, passed away on Oct. 16, 2018, after a tough and courageous battle with lymphoma. She was born in Jan. 16, 1949, in Germany to Michael and Annastasia (Hiltja) Dublin. Her and her family moved to the United States several years later. In 1964, Maria went to High School in Chicago, Ill. She later married Dominic Ranieri in 1978, and was a mother to two children, John and Marcy. They moved to Italy for a few years until her husband passed away. In 1984, Maria came back to the United States to be closer to her brothers and sisters.
Maria was a long time member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Monona where she studied and served. She volunteered for the community by making blankets, scarves, mittens, handicap bags, and hats for those in need. She was a chef to many before retirement working in a number of restaurants in Chicago and northern Wisconsin. Everyone loved her cooking and she always had enough when company came over.
Maria was a loving and caring mother, sister, daughter, and most of all grandmother. She loved all her grandchildren and wanted to see them grow and learn. They brought her pride and joy to see what they accomplished. She loved playing board games, word searches, and crocheting. She will continue to walk with us and watch down on us in spirit. She will always keep us safe and warm.
Maria survived by her children, John (Maria) Ranieri and Marcy (Adam) Konemann; grandchildren, Anna Meyer, Dominic Ranieri, Arianna Moede, Alexia Stoehr, Rilan Konemann; her five brothers, Tom, Rich, Joe, Michael, and Paul Dublin; her five sisters, Chris Dublin, Jeanette Gunsteen, Sophie Tobias, Teresa Pappas, Anna Nichols; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dominic; her brothers, Steve and John; and parents, Michael and Anna.
Visitation will be held on Oct. 22, 2018, from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m., at SEVENTH DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH, 910 Femrite Drive, Monona. There will be a service and meal to follow. She will be laid to rest at the Highland Memory Gardens in Cottage Grove.
We would like to send a special thank you to the UW Pulmonary, UW Oncology, UW Carbone Clinic, and UW Palliative Teams for taking good care of Maria and our family while she was In treatment.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be accepted to help with the funeral cost. Please share your memories of Maria at www.CressFuneralService.com.
Cress Funeral and Cremation Service
5801 Highway 51, McFarland
(608) 838-0655