Sept. 2,1950 – Jan. 31, 2023

PRAIRIE DU SAC/PLAIN — Randy Robert Diehl, age 72, of Prairie du Sac, Wis., passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

He was born on September 2, 1950, and grew up in Plain, Wis., the third oldest of ten to the late Harold and Arlene (Needham) Diehl. He was united in marriage to Shari L. Paulus at St. Luke’s in Plain on October 31, 1981. A lifelong CPA, Randy always had a generous heart and enjoyed his office life giving out financial advice. He enjoyed the countless stories from tenants during his management at Karen Arms Apartments.

Outside the office, Randy enjoyed doing everything possible outdoors. You could find him on DFL “guiding” hunts, cutting wood, and looking for morel mushrooms. At home he loved working on his pond or greeting visitors in his chair while reading the newspaper. He spent a lot of time at I-Diehl Tap solving the world’s problems and playing Euchre. He never claimed to be the best Euchre player, but he was better than you.

Randy leaves behind his wife, Shari; their children: Andy (Kya) Diehl and their son, Kash; Alex (Abby) Diehl; Emily Diehl; Matt (Kelly) Diehl and their sons: Miles, Benny and Leo; Abby Diehl (Kyle Bennwitz) and their daughter, Maya; siblings: Teresa (Dan) Lins, Beverly (Bill) Ziech, Mary Jane (Ed) Liegel, Emil (Tammy) Diehl, Lori (Jim) Straka, Larry Diehl, Flossie (Jon) Baryenbruch, Judi Diehl (Jeff Meise), John (Chris) Diehl; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

As per Randy’s wishes, a private family service will be held. A Celebration of Randy’s Life will be held for family and friends on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Vintage Brewery, Sauk City starting at 1 p.m.

In lieu of memorials or flowers, Randy would suggest you save your money, contribute to your IRA or better yet your Roth IRA.

