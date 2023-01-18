Feb. 20, 1956 - Jan. 9, 2023

BUFFALO, Okla. - Randy Powell, 66, of Buffalo, OK, passed away January 9, 2023.

Randy was born on February 20, 1956, to James and Marjorie (Anderson) Powell in Madison, WI.

After graduating from LaFollette High School in 1973, Randy joined the U.S. Navy. Randy went on to become a skilled tradesman and auto repair enthusiast. He shared his passions of fishing, stock car racing, and laughter with those closest to him.

Upon retirement, Randy packed his belongings and headed south to Oklahoma for warmer weather.

Randy is preceded in death by his parents and is survived by children: Emily (David) Pfeiffer and William Powell; grandchildren: Leo, Alaric, Oliver, Scarlett; and brother: Jeffrey Powell.

No services will be held at his request.