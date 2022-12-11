July 12, 1962 – Nov. 28, 2022
MADISON — Randy A. Helgesen was born on July 12, 1962, to Marvin and Karen (Peterson) Helgesen, and passed away on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.
A memorial service will be held at CITY CHURCH, 4909 E. Buckeye Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, followed by a luncheon.
A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
