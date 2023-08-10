Randi Lee Carpenter

Dec. 22, 1954 - Aug. 4, 2023

MAUSTON - Randi Lee Carpenter, 68, of Mauston, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 4, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

A Celebration of Randi's life was held on Monday, August 7, 2023 at Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station.

Randi was born on December 22, 1954, the son of Lee and Jane (Stark) Carpenter. He married the love of his life Nona Bieniek on January 28, 1978.

Randi loved to spend time with his family and travel the country, including adventures as varied as Disney World to hiking in the Grand Tetons. He was very grounded but loved reading fantasy and playing golf.

A small business owner, Randi ran the Clearfield Pub & Grille from 1998 onward and was a valued member of the community he cultivated through his business.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Nona; their four children and spouses; two grandchildren; and eight grandpets; as well as by Randi's three siblings and their families. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Jane Carpenter, and his granddaughter, Eleanor.

Friends may also send a donation to the Arbor Day Foundation or the Cancer Society Foundation to honor Randi's life.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, WI assisted the family with arrangements.