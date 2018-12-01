MADISON - Dylan Ryan Randel, of Madison, passed away on Nov. 29, 2018, at the age of 32. He was a lifelong learner who enjoyed the culinary arts, music, reading, and the outdoors. One of the things Dylan loved most was enjoying a morning cup of coffee on the back porch, watching the wildlife around him. Dylan read classic literature daily; the most recent being "The Breakfast of Champions," by Kurt Vonnegut. He was always interested in seeing new perspectives on ordinary things. He played his guitar regularly, strumming anything from Bob Dylan to Pink Floyd, and was still perfecting his skills at the didgeridoo. Dylan practiced mindfulness daily, reminding us to take time to enjoy life's simple pleasures. He struggled with the effects of autism spectrum disorder his whole life, as well as intense anxiety in social situations. This ultimately resulted in his need to self-medicate, which fueled a long battle with drug addiction.
Dylan comes from a large close-knit family, and was preceded in death by his father, Lynn Randel. He is survived by his mother, Mary Randel; his older brother, Griffith Randel; his older sisters, Erin (Mark) Klein, Seanna (Evan) Williams and Megan Randel; and his younger sisters, Stephanie Randel and Madelynn Randel. The silly nicknames he gave and his quirky sense of humor will live on in our memories and continue to bring us laughter and joy.
Dylan always found it extremely difficult to take part in social gatherings, and avoided people and noise whenever he could. In honor of his spirit, we will not hold a funeral or gathering for him. We celebrate his life with all the fond memories we have of Dylan, and grieve his death privately, as he would have wanted.
Dylan loved dogs, especially his dog, Buddy, and all animals. Being in the presence of animals brought Dylan so much peace and comfort in a world that was often overstimulating and chaotic. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Dane County Humane Society at https://www.giveshelter.org/how-to-help/donate or the Porchlight housing and outreach program which offers "a helping hand, not a handout" at http://porchlightinc.org/ in Dylan's name. His family encourages you to visit his online memorial at https://www.cressfuneralservice.com/obituaries/ to view photos from Dylan's life, read stories about him, share a photo, a memory, or leave condolences.
Dylan's family would like to thank Christopher Lee for all of the kindness he showed to Dylan, and for his unwavering support toward the family.