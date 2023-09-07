Randall "Randy" Whitrock

WAUPUN - Randall "Randy" Whitrock, 51, of Waupun passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at home.

Randy was born September 4, 1971 to Daryl and Ann Wiersma Whitrock. Randy attended Horicon School. He married Staci Plumb on October 16, 2004 in Beaver Dam. As a young man, Randy was interested in motocross. Randy worked at a variety of jobs in his lifetime, from roofing to installing cable for home internet and TV access then doing lawn care, which he enjoyed for several years. He also worked at assisted living facilities, caring for patients who really appreciated his helpfulness and his big smile., Recently he worked in the sanitation department at Conagra and then at Kraft, both in Beaver Dam. Along the way. Randy found time to do some bowhunting and to coach his daughter's soccer team which he really enjoyed.

Randy is survived by his wife of 19 years, Staci Whitrock; their daughter, Mayla Whitrock; his son, Clyde (Claire) Konrath; a grandson, Dayton M. Konrath, two brothers: Mark Whitrock and Bob Whitrock; mother-in-law, Barb Groleau (Mike Bedis); father-in-law, Roger Plumb (Linda Wulff); a brother-in-law Cory Wulff Plumb, (Lisa); two sisters-in-law: Heidi Wulff Plumb Graham (Patrick) and Kelly Minnig (Nate) and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. His big smile will be missed by many.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Jeff Whitrock; and a sister, Julie Whitrock.

Visitation will be held at Werner Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun On Saturday September 9 from 10:00 a.m. to noon followed by a brief memorial service.

Memorial gifts will be much appreciated as they will be used to offset funeral expenses.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.