MADISON—Michael Edward “Mike” Randall, age 67, of Madison passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. He was born on May 24, 1951, in Madison.
Mike was a lifelong Madison resident. He attended Madison West High School and served in the Army National Guard before working at Madison Gas and Electric for over 30 years. He was an avid and talented photographer. He loved music, golfing, working on his Jeep, and spending time in nature, camping, hunting and fishing, and with his beloved dogs, Zeke and Jed.
He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Lorraine Randall; his daughters, Jenny (Jeremy) Nichols and Jessica (Jeff Nachreiner) Randall; his grandsons, William and Benjamin Nichols; and many other family and friends that he cared for deeply. He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Gladys Randall; and his son, Kyle Hachmeister Randall.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison. A visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dane County Humane Society. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
