Randall A. Schmitt

Oct. 26, 1953 - Sept. 9, 2023

WATERLOO - Randall A. Schmitt, age 69, of Waterloo, WI, formerly of Columbus, WI passed away on September 9, 2023 at UW Hospital, Madison WI.

Randy was born October 26, 1953 in Columbus, WI and graduated from Columbus High School in 1971. He married Diane Kiesow in 1985.

Randy is survived by his wife, Diane; sister, RoxAnne Engelke; brother, Rodd (Doris) Schmitt; half brother and sister: Mark and Marci; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Schmitt, mother, Rosalind Zeidler, sisters: Ronda and Robin and half-brother, Peter.

Life has a way of giving us all different types of challenges, and Randy was dealt some very difficult, and life-long challenges. The Randy we all once knew will be missed. Rest in Peace, Randy.

There will be a private family graveside burial at Hillside Cemetery in Columbus.

Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.