MADISON—Charlotte Mildred Ramsfield, age 91, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, at Oak Park Place. Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 1 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, with the Rev. Jeff Vanden Heuvel presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420