SARASOTA, FLA. - Wilma Ramsey, 86, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away on Nov. 16 in Sarasota, Florida. She was born in Bethesda, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ruth and Clinton Carpenter. Wilma was the successful owner of Lisle Ramsey Portrait Studio on East Mifflin Street in Madison from 1960 until she retired in 1983. She then moved to Phoenix, Ariz. where she married Ralph Ramsey on May 7, 1988. They lived in Phoenix, Dallas, Texas, Ponte Vedra, Fla., North Port, Fla., and finally in Sarasota, Fla. Wilma was preceded in death by her infant sister, Shirley Carpenter; brothers, Robert, Richard, and Arthur Carpenter, Dale Perkins, all of Barnesville, Ohio; and grandson, Justin Dahlberg of Gilbert, Ariz. She is survived by her husband, Ralph, Sarasota, Fla.; sons, Kenneth (Jeanette) Burghy of University Park, Florida, Brent (Von) Burghy of Livingston, Wis., daughter, Shellie Middleton of Gilbert, Arizona; and 21 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on December 11 at 1:30 at Atria Senior Living, 4540 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota, Fla.

