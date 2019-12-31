Ramsey, Nancy Louise

MADISON - Nancy Louise Ramsey, 89, died peacefully during the early morning hours of Christmas Eve.
She was born during the Great Depression, the only child of Harold and Esther Odegaard. She navigated the early years with her cat Beezy, first on the farm in Aberdeen, S.D., and later in Milwaukee’s Washington Heights neighborhood. Before Salk and Sabin’s breakthroughs, she survived polio, an experience which inspired her to pursue a fulfilling career as an occupational therapist at the Wisconsin Orthopedic (later Children’s) Hospital in Madison. After a decade-long run as a single career woman, Nancy met and married John Ramsey, with whom she raised two sons - Bill and Al.
Nancy was the embodiment of unfiltered decency, of unconditional kindness, and this spirit touched anyone who met her. She made you feel special. Other than occasionally cooking and serving lutefisk in her home, she never committed a callous act. She saw goodness in nearly everything and everyone. When presented on her birthday with yet another homemade clay “paperweight,” her appreciation made the child sculptor feel Rodinesque.
With her children off to school, Nancy embarked upon the next phase of her life as a special education teacher’s aide in the Madison school system. Her patience and gentle manner made her well suited for such a challenging job. It was during this time when she developed some of her most enduring friendships.
In retirement, Nancy continued to cultivate new friendships, whether as a founding member of “The Grey Bobbers” water aerobics group, quilting, crafting, traveling, lifting weights, supporting her grandkids various endeavors or as a steady patron of the Dane County Farmer’s Market. Even after the long-term effects of polio ultimately robbed her of the ability to swallow, she maintained an unflaggingly positive attitude, right to the end.
While corporeal Nancy is gone, it is most rewarding to see her kind spirit endure in her grandchildren Jack, Celia, Stella and Rachel.
Per Nancy’s wishes, a celebration of her life will be held on Jan. 11, from 1:00 - 4:00 with an opportunity to share memories at 2:00, at the Eastside Club, 3735 Monona Drive. Nancy was a longtime gardener at one of Madison’s first community gardens and so, in lieu of flowers, her family asks that those so inclined make a modest contribution to Community Groundworks, Inc., Attn: Gardens Network, 2702 International Lane, Madison, Wis.