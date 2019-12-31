Ramsey, Nancy Louise

MADISON - Nancy Louise Ramsey, 89, died peacefully during the early morning hours of Christmas Eve.

She was born during the Great Depression, the only child of Harold and Esther Odegaard. She navigated the early years with her cat Beezy, first on the farm in Aberdeen, S.D., and later in Milwaukee’s Washington Heights neighborhood. Before Salk and Sabin’s breakthroughs, she survived polio, an experience which inspired her to pursue a fulfilling career as an occupational therapist at the Wisconsin Orthopedic (later Children’s) Hospital in Madison. After a decade-long run as a single career woman, Nancy met and married John Ramsey, with whom she raised two sons - Bill and Al.

Nancy was the embodiment of unfiltered decency, of unconditional kindness, and this spirit touched anyone who met her. She made you feel special. Other than occasionally cooking and serving lutefisk in her home, she never committed a callous act. She saw goodness in nearly everything and everyone. When presented on her birthday with yet another homemade clay “paperweight,” her appreciation made the child sculptor feel Rodinesque.

