MADISON—Lucille Marguerite “Gingi” Ramsey, age 86, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Aug. 28, 1931, in Saco, Maine, the daughter of Eugene and Laura (Plamondon) Neault. She married James Ramsey in 1953, and graduated from Ball State University with a degree in social work, a career she worked in for 28 years with the County of Milwaukee. Widowed at age 31, she raised her four children on her own. Uncountable stories have been told of her adventures and mischief: https://goo.gl/jCjADb
Survivors include her children, Sue (Wilson), Bruce, Jeannine and Lorraine; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and her brother, Arthur. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; both parents; her sister, Rachel; and her granddaughter, Lucy.
Funeral services will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2450 Atwood Ave., Madison, on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, with the visitation starting at 9:30 a.m., Mass at 10:30 a.m., followed by a luncheon. The burial will be at FOREST HILL CEMETERY at 1:15 p.m., with military honors.
Memorial contributions in her name can go to the music ministry at St. Bernard, the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center, Habitat for Humanity, or the Go Fund Me Lucy fund https://www.gofundme.com/memorial-amp-hospital-fund.
“At some point, you just have to declare success.”—Gingi
You have succeeded in living a full and rich life filled with laughter and love.
