STOUGHTON - Shirley A. Ramsden, age 88, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Nazareth House in Stoughton. She was born Feb. 2, 1931, in Stoughton to the late Andrew and Johanna (Sperstad) Roneid. Shirley married Alvin Ramsden on Sept 9, 1950, in Stoughton.
Shirley loved to go on rides through the country with her husband and family. She is a member of First Lutheran Church. An avid sports fan, she loved watch the Packers and Badgers. She was a great cook and loved spending time with her family.
Shirley is survived by her five children, Larry (Sandy) Ramsden, Danny Ramsden, Deb (Dan) Stokstad, Judy (Pete) Patten, and David (Cindy) Ramsden; 12 grandchildren, Micky, Maren, Tracy, Chris, Kevin, Aaron, Maggie, Ashley, Pete, Michael, Justin, and Brittany; 15 great-grandchildren with another one on the way; she is further survived by other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alvin; brothers, Stanley and Arnold; sister, Marion; an infant son; great-granddaughter, Bailey; and her daughter-in-law, Mary Ramsden.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019, at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 310 E. Washington St., Stoughton, with the Rev. Richard Halom presiding. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery followed by a luncheon at the church. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the service on Friday at the church. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.