Ramsden, George Wayne

AVOCA - George Wayne Ramsden, age 89, died on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at his home in Avoca, amidst family and friends, many of whom visited him in his last days. Son of Roy and Ruth (Sturdevant) Ramsden, George was born on June 7, 1930, the youngest of three boys. A dairy farmer all his life, George retired from active farm work only three years ago. George worked the Ramsden family farm, dating from 1849, for seven decades. George also served as Town Assessor of the Town of Pulaski, Clyde, Village of Lone Rock in Iowa County, among others and town chairman of Town of Clyde in Iowa County.

George was well-known in the community and the state for his work on behalf of farmers and veterans. A stalwart in the Wisconsin Farmers Union and the Family Dairies (Farm First Coop), George participated in many campaigns and delegations to Madison and Washington to advocate for family farmers.

Drafted in 1951, during the Korean War, he spent two years in the U.S. Marine Corps at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego. He took pride in his status as a military veteran, and he worked for years in Avoca American Legion Frank O'Brien Post 335 on behalf of veterans.