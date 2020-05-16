Ramsden, George Wayne

AVOCA - George Wayne Ramsden, age 89, died on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at his home in Avoca, amidst family and friends, many of whom visited him in his last days. Son of Roy and Ruth (Sturdevant) Ramsden, George was born on June 7, 1930, the youngest of three boys. A dairy farmer all his life, George retired from active farm work only three years ago. George worked the Ramsden family farm, dating from 1849, for seven decades. George also served as Town Assessor of the Town of Pulaski, Clyde, Village of Lone Rock in Iowa County, among others and town chairman of Town of Clyde in Iowa County.
George was well-known in the community and the state for his work on behalf of farmers and veterans. A stalwart in the Wisconsin Farmers Union and the Family Dairies (Farm First Coop), George participated in many campaigns and delegations to Madison and Washington to advocate for family farmers.
Drafted in 1951, during the Korean War, he spent two years in the U.S. Marine Corps at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego. He took pride in his status as a military veteran, and he worked for years in Avoca American Legion Frank O'Brien Post 335 on behalf of veterans.
His biggest passion was his family. For years, George organized family reunions for the Ramsdens and the Sturdevants, and he maintained a longtime interest in both family's trees. George will be laid to rest in Avoca Cemetery beside his first wife, Helen, who died in 1986. Together, George and Helen had seven children. A widower for 16 years, George met Alyce Sharlene "Shar" Harris. George and Shar were married in 2004.
George is survived by his wife, Shar; his children, Wayne (Doreen "Tinker") Ramsden, Jeff (Patty) Ramsden, Debra Bray, Mark (Gail) Ramsden, Carole (Lance Selfa) Ramsden, Denise Ramsden, and Dan (Tina) Ramsden; his grandchildren, Allan Ramsden (wife Melissa, children Lucas, Kylie), Callie Boleyn (husband Matthew, children Hannah, Zachariah), Floyd Bartow (wife Leandra, child Peyton), Nick Ramsden (wife Brittany, children Brynlee, Braxton), Abby Massey (husband Nate, children Lauren, Christian), Kari Lull (husband Craig, child Maddy), Amanda Bray (children Mikal, Aiyana), Thomas Bray (children Wyatt, Charlotte, Sophia), Taylor Ramsden, Erika Ramsden, Elizabeth Davis, Mazie and Evelyn Ramsden; Shar's family: sisters-in-law, Joan Adams and LuAnn Harris; step-children, Kelly (Cathy) Riley, Shawn Riley and Tracey Riley; step-grandchildren, Mike, Dan, Wyatt, Hannah, Julie and Chad; aunt, Virginia Sturdevant; many nieces, nephews, descendants of his late brothers, Delbert and Dalvin.
George was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Ruth; wife, Helen; and brothers, Delbert and Dalvin.
A special thank you is due to the caring staff at Agrace HospiceCare who greatly helped both George and his family in George's final day.
Military Graveside Rites will be held at the AVOCA CEMETERY on Monday, May 18, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. A public memorial for family and friends will be held at a later date when it is safe for everyone to gather. The family suggests memorials in George's name be directed to Avoca American Legion, Frank O'Brien Post 335, 401 Wisconsin St., Avoca, WI 53506. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.
