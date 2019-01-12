HIGHLAND - Carol E. Ramsden, age 79, of rural Highland passed away Jan. 9, 2019, at home after the difficult journey of the unforgiving disease of ALS. She was born Dec. 12, 1939, in Dodgeville, the daughter of Milo and Wilma (Anderson) Mellum.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, at 1 p.m., at CLARY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME in Richland Center. The Rev. Ramon Orton will officiate with burial in the Avoca Cemetery. Friends may call on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., CLARY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME and also on Wednesday at the funeral home from 12 Noon until the time of services.
Carol wishes memorials to be given to the family to be used for animal care.