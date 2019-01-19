HIGHLAND - Carol E. Ramsden, age 79, of rural Highland, passed away Jan. 9, 2019, at home after the difficult journey of the unforgiving disease of ALS. She was born Dec. 12, 1939, in Dodgeville, the daughter of Milo and Wilma (Anderson) Mellum.
Carol loved country living and felt enormous empathy for all living creatures. She loved unconditionally and was hurt by acts of cruelty by man, to people, animals and our planet. She wishes memorials to be given to the family to be used for animal care.
Funeral Services were held at Clary Memorial Funeral Home, on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019.