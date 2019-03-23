MADISON - Soterieos Diamond "Sam" Ramos (DeSelle) passed on March 14, 2019.
Sam, always the character, will be dearly missed by his friends and family including children, Mark (Sandy) DeSelle, Karen (Tom) Retelle, Mike Ramos, Glenn Ramos, Jim Ramos and Tim DeSelle; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Ramos; daughter, Debbie Birdsall; and son, Chris Ramos.
For years Sam enjoyed time spent watching movie classics and TV show reruns, especially "Married with Children," attending aviation events, and hanging out with friends and family, especially his grandkids at the Coppertop Restaurant.
Besides his family, Sam loved three things more than anything, a good joke shared with his brother Chris; a winning poker hand; and supporting his family as owner of American Fence Company, which he founded in 1962. He was also proud of serving in the U.S Air Force during the Korean War.
A celebration of Sam's life will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the CRESS CENTER, 6021 University Ave., Madison, Wis. Full military honors will take place at 5:30 p.m., and Remembrances of Sam's Life will be shared at 7:15 p.m.
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary's Care Center and the wonderful doctors and nurses on Eight Tower at Unity Point Health-Meriter. Please share a memory at www.CressFuneralService.com.
Sam made an indelible mark on many in his 87 years on this earth. He's been called many things in his lifetime, but grandpa was his favorite. A quote from Sam that the family wants to share is "I just sold a gate." This meant all is good, and he was buying.