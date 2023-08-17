Ramona M. Ross

April 21, 1935 - Aug. 8, 2023

BEAVER DAM - Ramona M. Ross, 88, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

Ramona (Monie) was born on April 21, 1935, in Beloit, WI to Walter and Mae (Flanagan) Garde. She was named after her namesake Aunt Ramona Garde.

She was married to Gerald Ross on June 7, 1958, at Our Lady Queen of Peace in Madison. Ramona graduated from St. Mary's Nursing School in Madison. She was employed with the Beaver Dam Community Hospital for her career until her retirement.

Ramona would light up a room with her smile and that unforgettable laugh. Ramona's priority and passion were her family and friends. She kept in touch with some of her Beloit High School classmates.

Ramona's career was always drawn to Healthcare. She was the second employee hired with the establishment of the Beaver Dam Hillside Home Care in 1986 and Hospice and Grief Support in 1988. She loved it, it was a perfect fit for her.

After retiring Ramona's energy spiked. She volunteered for Hospice, Partners of the BDCH. Ramona also sat on the BDCH Board of Directors and worked in the gift shop. She loved giving back to the community.

Prior to her retirement she and Jerry started delivering Meals on Wheels in 1973, Ramona just retired from Meals in April 2023.

Ramona will be remembered for many things: Bridge playing with "The Bridge Club" the same group of ladies that founded a friendship 60 years in the making. If only those cards could talk! She enjoyed entertaining, shopping, traveling, all things cooking and baking and sharing with friends, her lakeshore home and all the animals that would stroll in. She loved making soup, especially cauliflower, and setting a table for get together with friends. Ramona had a gift for gab making everyone feel welcome. Ramona was so proud of her Irish lineage; she wore it well.

Ramona's greatest treasures were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was so proud of all of them and loved to brag about them. Ramona had a special place for her grand-fur babies as well.

Ramona is survived by her daughters: Mary (Deb Sunderman) Ross of Savage, MN and Julie (Terry) Laverty of Germantown; daughter-in-law, Lydia Ross of Deerfield; grandchildren: Luke (Melissa) Laverty, Mark (Alexandra) Laverty, and Claire Bastian; and is further survived by great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald in 2007; son, Thomas in 2020; an infant daughter, Ann Elizabeth in 1966; and brother, Richard Garde in 1996.

Ramona's last chapter of her journey would not have been possible without the love and support from her dear friend, Jane Belongie, it allowed Ramona to be in her home until her last goodbye. We love you Jane, thank you!

A heartfelt thank you to each Home Care Nurse, Hospice Nurse and aid that supported Ramona in her final journey. She enjoyed your company and friendship.

A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11:30 a.m. Deacon Ed Cody will officiate. A private family inurnment will take place at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Beaver Dam following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hillside Hospice and Homecare in Beaver Dam.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.