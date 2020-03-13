Ramirez, Mary

DOOR COUNTY - Mary Ramirez died on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the age of 69, after a series of illnesses.

Mary was born in Lafayette, Ga. on Oct. 21, 1950, to Charles and Virginia Watson. She spent her youth living in Georgia and Florida. In 1974, she married Eugene Ramirez, a petty officer in the U.S. Navy. They had two sons, and lived all over the world.

Mary will always be remembered as a fierce mother who fought for her children. She loved to tell the story of the time an officer withheld her husband’s paycheck while he was at sea, stranding her in Okinawa with her newborn son. How she was able to finally get the money and make the officer regret his decisions. She was also a gentle and generous natured person, who had a smile for everyone.

Later in life Mary lived in Door County, Wis. with her partner, Steve Bartus. She loved taking care of their pets, and enjoying retirement in the country.

Mary is survived by her partner, Steve Bartus; her brother, Charles Watson; her sister, Terry Watson; her children, Bryan and Paul Ramirez; two granddaughters; her dear friends, Nancy and Mike Konecny; and many in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to Cynthia, C.C., Molly, Carmella, Sue, Patricia, Robert, and Liz from Meadowmere; she truly enjoyed living there. Also thanks to the wonderful and compassionate nurses at Meriter Hospital

