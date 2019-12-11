Ramer, Sandy

MADISON - Sandy Ramer, 78, passed away peacefully listening to Bob Dylan, at Sauk Prairie hospital on Nov. 12th after a brief, unexpected illness. She was born on Oct. 11, 1941 in Bridgeport, Conn. and grew up in Eau Claire, Wis. She was a graduate of UW-Eau Claire in 1962 and enjoyed a career as a reporter in various cities of Wisconsin, Illinois and New York, covering everything from obituaries to the civil rights movement in the 1960s and 70s. She lived in New York before returning to Madison with her son, Matthew. She worked for the UW-Madison Sociology Department for over 20 years and was proud of her work supporting graduate students. She enjoyed being an active neighbor on Palomino Lane on Madison's near west side and a Bob Dylan groupie. She is survived by her son, Matt; her sister, Darlene Hansen; as well as nieces and nephews and many great-nephews.