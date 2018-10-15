MADISON—Eric Hans Rambo died peacefully on Oct. 6, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis., after 13 months of living with incredible grace and spirit with glioblastoma multiforme brain cancer.
Eric was born in Stillwater, Okla. on March 6, 1957, to loving and lifelong supportive parents, William and Avis (Helsel) Rambo. He was a loving partner and companion to Lisa MacKinnon, whom he met at UCLA and married in California in November 1991, and a deeply devoted and proud dad to their daughter, Fiona MacKinnon Rambo.
Eric earned a B.A. in Sociology and Economics, magna cum laude, a masters in Economics at Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas, and a Ph.D. in Sociology at UCLA. He and Lisa headed to Boston to start his post-doctoral career in sociology, and then to Wisconsin, where Eric was a sociology professor at UW-Milwaukee for eight years before relocating to Madison and working in the private sector on data analytics and energy efficiency program evaluation, most recently with Tetra Tech. His consulting work focused on measuring and modeling energy impacts, as well as consumer attitudes, perceptions and behaviors, and took him to Africa, Russia, and Azerbaijan, where he helped develop the first exit poll ever conducted in Azerbaijan.
Eric will be remembered and missed for so many things—his distinctive laugh that made his family and friends laugh with him, an easy smile, passion for and self-taught mastery of the arts of music, woodworking, and furniture making, a sharp intellect and analytical mind that enlivened and elevated conversation on any topic, his deep sense of ethics and of justice for all, humility, an appreciation for a well-made hat, gentle kindness to all creatures, his generous nature, and his happy-go-lucky disposition. Eric connected with people from all life circumstances and from all over the world and always sought to observe, listen, and understand. He enjoyed creating community and did so both at home and abroad through the family’s travels with dear friends in many countries. His family and innumerable friends can add many more items to this list.
Of great importance to Eric beyond caring for his family and being a wonderful and wise father to Fiona, was his “band family,” the Forward! Marching Band. Sprung out of the 2011 State of Wisconsin protests, the Forward! Marching Band and his role as trumpeter/alto horn player and music arranger brought Eric joy and meaning up until the last days of his life. He was still blowing his horn with the band on Capitol Square just a few weeks before his death.
Eric is also survived by his sister, Lynn Rambo-Jones (Mark); brother, Karl Rambo (Molly); brother-in-law, Michael MacKinnon (Laurel); nieces and nephews, Carrie, Ellie, Olivia, Amelia and Becket; mother-in-law, Elizabeth MacKinnon; father-in-law, Neil (Claudene) MacKinnon; and his pup, Rudi Boy. Eric was predeceased by his nephew, Trey Jones.
An afternoon celebration of Eric’s life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at the GOODMAN COMMUNITY CENTER’S BRASSWORKS BUILDING, LAU CHRISTENSEN ROOM, located at 214 Waubesa St., Madison. This will be a casual, joyful event starting with music at 3:30 p.m. At 4 p.m. friends and family will share their memories of Eric.
The family would like to thank Dr. H. Ian Robins for his clear-eyed and compassionate care of Eric over the last year, as well as the many other doctors, nurses, CNAs, and staff at the Carbone Cancer Center, UW Palliative Care Unit, nurse Rachel, and nurse Tanisha. And a heartfelt thank you to the amazing staff at Agrace HospiceCare, who cared so generously for Eric and all of us in his last week.
If desired, memorial donations may be made to Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care online at agrace.org/donate or via mail at 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711.